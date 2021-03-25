Fireman Auction To Help Medical Expenses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Fire Department is teaming up with Johnny Nolan Auctions to provide for unforeseen medical expenses.

A firefighter within the unit has recently discovered his wife has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The couple has three children and needs all the help they can get.

“Lots of local support here that we’re getting. You can see a list of all the auction items on Local 88’s Facebook page, you can check out Johnny Nolam’s auctioneer page. We’ve got the list of it on there. Lots of items I think we’re bouncing somewhere around there at that 60, 70 mark, a lot of great things coming in. Lots of great, one of a kind items here.”, Nolan told reporters.

Auctioneer Johnny Nolan will be joined onstage by celebrity auctioneer Myers Jackson. Tickets to the auction includes a dinner at the Scale Haus Banquet Barn.

“It’s gonna be a sit down meal, sit down meal is gonna launch at five o’clock. If you’re looking for a nice place to bring your spouse out for dinner on Saturday night an you don’t wanna wait at a local restaurant come check us out at five o’clock. You’re gonna have a great meal over at the Scale Haus. We’re gonna have casino games and a live auction again with myself and Myers Jackson from Texas Flip and Move.”, Nolan said of the event.

Doors open for the auction Saturday at 4:00 and there are currently 32 tickets remaining.