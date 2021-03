ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The health department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from now until 1:00 this afternoon at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

It’s available to those 18 and older. There is no charge and you can register on site.

The clinic is on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

The clinic will also be taking place Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.