Chamber of Commerce Held Survey

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held its annual wage and benefits survey recently.

The survey asks local businesses what they paid their workers and how much the businesses offered to employees in benefits. The findings help the Chamber inform their members and attract other members.

“This information is then shared back to us, and then we in turn share it with our members. This gives them an opportunity, whether they’re looking to promote from within or looking to hire from the outside, they know what the local wages are so they can be comparable when they’re offering someone a position… Definitely a hiring tool, just to check to see where they’re at against their competition. Equally as important we have used this as a tool when we are recruiting new business.”, chamber president Dana Matz told WHIZ.

The survey findings are also used to attract industries to Muskingum County. Chamber members can also send job listings for the chamber to publish.

“Another benefit that we provide our members is a job posting opportunity. As a member of the chamber you can log into your membership directory listing, enter the job posting you have, it comes to the chamber, we click yes on it, it then goes to our website and it also goes up on our social media formats: Twitter and Facebook.”, Matz continued.

Any businesses interested in joining the chamber should call for more information.