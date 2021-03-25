Updated on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT:

TODAY: PM Showers/Storm. Warm & Breezy. High 72°

TONIGHT: Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Windy & Mild. Low 50°

FRIDAY: AM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Cooler. High 59°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will begin to increase and thicken up this morning, ahead of our next storm system, which will begin to arrive by the mid to late afternoon into the overnight. Showers will be likely, with a storm chance this afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s. More showers and storms will continue into the overnight, along with the chance for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As this storm system moves into the region, winds will begin to strengthen this afternoon into the overnight. Winds will be their strongest during the late evening into the morning. Sustained winds will be from 20 to 30+ mph, and 60 mph gusts will be possible. Power outages will be possible tonight into Friday morning.

Rain chances will linger into the morning on Friday, but we will see drier conditions return to the region by the late morning into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Warmer air will return for Saturday, as highs climb back into the lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase Saturday evening into the morning on Sunday. We will be cooler once again behind the rain on Sunday afternoon, as highs climb in the lower 60s.

Cooler air will be with us on Monday, under partly sunny skies. Highs will only top off in the mid 50s to start off the new work week. Mid 60s return as we head into the day on Tuesday and will continue into the middle of the week, along with more rain.

Have a Great Thursday!

