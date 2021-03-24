US Marshal shot serving warrant in Ohio; suspect also shot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A U.S. Marshal was shot Wednesday in Ohio while serving an arrest warrant, as was the person the officer was pursuing, authorities said.

The officer was shot in Canton while tracking a suspect wanted in Virginia, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said at a news conference.

U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest the man at an apartment complex when he attempted to flee out of a back window and fired a gun at officers, authorities said.

The officer is expected to recover, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said at the news conference.

The condition of the suspect wasn’t available. He was administered first aid immediately after being shot, Angelo said.

Both were taken to hospitals, he said.