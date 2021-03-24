Tornado Sirens to Sound Statewide

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in the State of Ohio.

Wednesday, March 24 is the first statewide tornado siren test. It will take place at 9:50 a.m.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Director said that tornadoes are always one of the biggest threats to the state.

During the drill, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness encourages businesses, schools and households to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

The committee said to remember during drills and tornado warnings to DUCK, go down to the lowest level, get under something, cover the head and keep in shelter until the storm has passed.