Timber Runs Garden Looks To Spring

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-Spring has officially sprung and landscaping and that means gardening projects will be starting.

Planting and maintaining vegetation requires great care and attention to detail. Timber Run Gardens owner and gardening expert Steve Carter tells us what to expect while planting.

“We’ve still got a lot of frost in the air, so we’ve gotta be careful about planting anything that’s sensitive from a frost standpoint. There’s a lot of things that can be done now, garden sanitation is probably one of the biggest things. Getting rid of all the old leaves, old twigs and the disease catching things.”, Carter explained.

Timber Runs has been stocking up on supplies for Easter planting processes. They carry what Carter considers the perfect plants for this time of year.

“You can plant all kinds of trees and shrubs and things like that that aren’t frost sensitive can be planted now. It’s a good time. Fruit trees are good to plant now, any flowering trees are good to plant now, evergreen shrubs of any kind. Great time to plant. Nothing like any of the seasonal stuff though, it’s a little early for that.”, Carter continued.

Timber Runs is located on West 40 here in Muskingum County.