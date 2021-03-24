Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (7) (1-0) 87 – 2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (1-0) 81 – 3. Brother Rice (1-0) 61 – 4. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 60 – 5. Marist (1-0) 49 – 6. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 42 – 7. Naperville Central (1-0) 26 – 8. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 25 – 9. Edwardsville (1-0) 22 – 10. Maine South (1-0) 14 –

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 8, Fremd 6, Huntley 5, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Oswego 2, Barrington 2, Evanston Township 2.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (1-0) 80 – 2. Batavia (1-0) 79 – 3. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 57 – 4. Nazareth (0-0) 56 – 5. DeKalb (1) (1-0) 49 – 6. Phillips (0-0) 42 – 7. Hononegah (1-0) 27 – 8. St. Charles North (1-0) 26 – 9. Hersey (1-0) 24 – 10. Normal Community (1-0) 16 – (tie) Willowbrook (1-0) 16 –

Others receiving votes: Prospect 7, Libertyville 6, Rolling Meadows 5, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (9) (1-0) 90 – 2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 74 – 3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 69 – 4. Peoria Central (1-0) 49 – 5. Rock Island (1-0) 35 – 6. Antioch (1-0) 33 – (tie) Crete-Monee (1-0) 33 – 8. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 27 – 9. Dunlap (1-0) 23 – 10. Lake Forest (1-0) 18 –

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 16, Lemont 13, Providence 6, Deerfield 4, Simeon 4, Kaneland 1.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (1-0) 105 – 2. St. Rita (1) (0-1) 90 – 3. Joliet Catholic (1) (1-0) 88 – 4. Montini (0-1) 72 – 5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 65 – 6. Sterling (1-0) 36 – 7. Mascoutah (1-0) 32 – (tie) Hillcrest (1-0) 32 – 9. Decatur MacArthur (1-0) 26 – 10. Fenwick (0-0) 18 –

Others receiving votes: Sycamore 10, Metamora 9, Kankakee 8, St. Viator 5, Glenbard South 4, Morris 2, Payton 1, Highland 1, Cahokia 1.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Richmond-Burton (1) (1-0) 82 – 2. Rochester (8) (1-0) 80 – 3. Effingham (1-0) 61 – 4. Coal City (1-0) 51 – 5. Fairbury Prairie Central (0-0) 45 – 6. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 39 – 7. St. Francis (1-0) 25 – (tie) IC Catholic (0-1) 25 – 9. Stillman Valley (0-0) 20 – 10. Mt. Zion (1-0) 17 –

Others receiving votes: Marengo 15, Illinois Valley Central 13, Bishop McNamara 11, Genoa-Kingston 5, Columbia 5, Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Williamsville (7) (1-0) 83 – 2. Byron (0-0) 79 – 3. Princeton (2) (1-0) 69 – 4. Wilmington (1-0) 56 – 5. Rock Island Alleman (0-1) 52 – 6. Monticello (1-0) 46 – 7. Eureka (1-0) 36 – 8. Mt. Carmel (1-0) 30 – 9. Fairfield (1-0) 23 – 10. DuQuoin (0-1) 7 –

Others receiving votes: Carlinville 6, Farmington 5, Alton Marquette 1, Vandalia 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 71 – 2. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) 62 – 3. Quincy Notre Dame (5) (1-0) 58 – 4. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 52 – 5. Fieldcrest (1-0) 51 – 6. Clifton Central (2) (1-0) 50 – (tie) Sterling Newman (1) (0-0) 46 – 8. Nashville (1-0) 32 – 9. Auburn (1-0) 11 – 10. Rockridge (1-0) 9 – (tie) Chester (1-0) 9 – (tie) Bismarck-Henning (0-1) 9 –

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Watseka 5, Eastland-Pearl City 2, Flora 1, St. Edward.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (6) (0-1) 84 – 2. Aquin (1) (1-0) 69 – 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) (2) (1-0) 68 – 4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 60 – 5. Morrison (1-0) 50 – 6. Athens (1-0) 34 – (tie) Camp Point Central (1-0) 34 – 8. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 31 – 9. Fulton (0-0) 19 – 10. Arcola (0-0) 13 –

Others receiving votes: Concord (Triopia) 10, Aurora Christian 8, Argenta-Oreana 5, Orangeville 2, Princeville 2, Fisher 2, Fithian Oakwood 1, Cambridge 1, Carrollton 1.

