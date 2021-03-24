Alleged Cookie Money Thief Caught

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said a girl scout troop leader allegedly stole more than $12,000 in money from cookie sales.

49-year-old Jill Gauthier was indicted by a Licking County Grand Jury on one count of theft.

An investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section and the Pataskala Police Department found that for roughly five years, Gauthier deposited cookie money and event fees collected from parents of troop members into personal bank accounts.

Parents became concerned over the use of funds and alerted authorities. Gauthier is the only person with access to the funds, allegedly using the money for personal purchases.

She’s expected back in court May 5th.