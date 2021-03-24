Updated on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 71°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 51°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 73°. South winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 63°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 40°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is presently located south of Omaha, NE with a minimum central pressure of 995 mb. L1 continues to occlude, with the front extending all the way down into southern Arkansas where the triple point is located. To the north of L1 is the stalled out frontal boundary which runs across the central Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, clouds have been around at times today, and this combined with slightly higher amounts of moisture, likely prevented our temperature from reaching what I had initially expected. Nonetheless, temperatures were well above average for the day today.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that widely scattered rain showers around Indiana and Illinois will try to move eastwards into our region. This will likely be assisted by increasing low level moisture, partially as the result the temperatures dropping a little bit. However, the steady southeasterly wind will likely prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they have been over the past few days. In fact, I am expecting that low temperatures around our region will likely be between 48° – 52°. Widely scattered rain showers will likely arrive into our region as we head into the overnight hours, and this may be accompanied by a thunderstorm or two. Meanwhile, a new center of low pressure – L1A – will likely develop over Iowa on Tuesday Evening and continue into Wisconsin during the day on Wednesday.

As we head into Wednesday Morning, the widely scattered rain showers will likely have given way to isolated rain showers and thunderstorms across the region. The frontal boundary brought up into Northwestern Ohio from L1A. Thus, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours. The frontal boundary will likely begin to migrate a little to the northwest during the afternoon. As well, mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, which, combined with a southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times, may allow for temperatures to reach upwards of 69° – 73°.

Mostly clear skies will be the theme as we head into Wednesday Night. However, our next low pressure system, L2, will begin to develop late Wednesday Night and into Thursday Morning. Southerly winds at around 5-15 mph overnight will likely keep temperatures from dropping much, and thus I am expecting overnight lows on Wednesday Night to be around 49° – 53°.

As we head into Thursday Morning, L2 will latch onto the stalled out frontal boundary left behind from L1A and will then begin to push it further to the north as a warm front during the day on Thursday. Mostly clear skies will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 71° – 75° will be likely as southerly winds become southwesterly with gusts up to 25 mph. In addition, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon as L2 moves up into southeastern Missouri.

The cold front associated with L2 will likely move through sometime late Thursday Night. In doing so, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely. At this time, I am still going through the data to determine if severe weather will be a possibility in our region.

Otherwise; isolated rain showers will be possible on Friday as L2 moves through northern Ohio and into Ontario. Mostly cloudy skies during the day will likely give way to mostly clear skies on Friday Night. However, another system will likely try to move into our region as we head into the end of the weekend.

