6N: France makes 5 changes for title decider vs. Scotland

PARIS (AP) — Romain Ntamack will start at flyhalf for France in one of five team changes for the Six Nations Championship decider against Scotland on Friday.

France and Wales are both in contention for the title, although 2019 champion Wales remains the favorite despite missing out on the Grand Slam.

Ntamack steps in for Matthieu Jalibert, who hurt his jaw in last Saturday’s dramatic 32-30 win against Wales. Ntamack, who was among France’s best players last year, did well when he came on for Jalibert during the first half.

“Ntamack made a winning return for us last weekend, and he was very solid in a funny kind of game,” coach Fabien Galthie said. “He made good decisions and showed all of his talent. He will be running the game for us.”

Galthie changed his second row with locks Bernard Le Roux and Swan Rebbadj replacing Romain Taofifenua and Paul Willemse, who is suspended following his red against Wales.

Also, Galthie dropped winger Teddy Thomas and called up Arthur Vincent to center. Gael Fickou moves out of midfield and onto the left wing in place of Thomas, while Damian Penaud crosses over to the right wing in a positional switch.

“Gael brings mobility and versatility. We’ve strengthened our flanks against athletic opponents,” Galthie said. “Arthur has a good understanding with (center Virimi) Vakatawa and Thomas can cover us late on in the match.”

The last change sees Anthony Jelonch preferred to Dylan Cretin at blindside flanker.

Galthie made a surprising choice on the bench, leaving out flyhalf Louis Carbonel and instead using versatile fullback Anthony Bouthier as his flyhalf cover for Ntamack. Thomas is on the bench with backup scrumhalf Baptiste Serin.

France, which hosts Scotland, has not won the title since 2010 and needs a bonus-point win and a 21-point margin of victory or a 20-point victory and at least six tries to pip Wales.

If France gets a bonus-point win by exactly 20 points and scores five tries, then the title would be shared for the first time since France and Wales were co-winners of the Five Nations in 1988.

Scotland is in fourth place but can finish second if it wins by at least eight points and denies France a try bonus point.

“The match against France provides us with an opportunity to finish the Six Nations in our highest position,” coach Gregor Townsend said. “This is a great opportunity for us to take on France, at home in Paris, as they also look to end the championship on a high.”

Flyhalf Finn Russell returns to Scotland’s side as one of four changes from the 52-10 rout of Italy last Saturday.

Captain Stuart Hogg filled in for Russell against Italy but returns to fullback while Sean Maitland is dropped from the squad. A new halves pairing sees Ali Price come in for Scott Steele, while Chris Harris replaces Huw Jones in midfield.

The other change is in the pack with hooker George Turner selected instead of David Cherry, who scored two tries against Italy.

Lineups:

France: Brice Dulin, Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch, Swan Rebbadj, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: David Cherry, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Nick Haining, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings, Huw Jones.

