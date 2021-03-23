Zanesville Mayor Mason Reports on State of the City

(Speech delivered Monday March 22 )

Good evening to members of the City Council, elected and appointed officials and our dear friends in Zanesville. It is difficult to compare 2020 to any prior year since so many changes were forced upon us in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. There were weeks when people were at home, not working or driving, not recreating nor shopping, many were unable to visit loved ones, mourn the loss of a friend of family member, enjoy family gatherings such as weddings and graduations. Medical, dental, salon appointments were cancelled. Sad that our children did not have the excitement of a prom, a parade a party. We were not living life to the fullest.

In 2020, despite COVID, the City was able to restore many of our city parks such as Goddard Park and Cutty Dixon neighborhood parks, and Riverside Park. The public positively responded by calling us, making post on social media and thanking city employees for all the improvements. Our cemeteries were mowed and maintained by Easter. Again, we received calls and sincere appreciation from the public. In September, we promoted a new Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation and he launched a program to run our street sweepers 80 hours a week, when possible. Our snow plowing was able to get to side streets and alleys within a day and after the snow melted, our crews swept the streets.

In the summer of 2020, the City took over ownership of 2020 Linden Avenue and started the clean up by removing burned out equipment and vehicles, the torn and tattered fencing was removed and some cleanup started. Recently, we have had frank and fruitful discussions with Ohio EPA and USEPA and are drafting plans for cleanup in compliance with federal and state laws. We should be moving forward soon.

In 2020, we began the design of ‘Dug Road” and it is our hopes to go out to bid soon. We are waiting to see the status of a two possible sources of funding for that project.

In 2020, the City paved streets and alleys to a price of approximately $1.7 million. We are now preparing the 2021-2022 paving programs.

In 2020, we established a very warm relationship with ODOT District 5 and, together we are working on matters of mutual concern so that when I-70 is rebuilt, the disruption to the public will be minimal. By the way, please notice that I-70 is being swept by our crews.

In 2020, we received over $2.2 million which we successfully invested in Zanesville businesses, social service organizations and city government. We are presently, reviewing guidelines for another $4.9 million of CARES Act funding for 2021. To be specific, we are determining what infrastructure projects are eligible. In 2021, I am expected to start replacing water meter throughout the city, separate the combined sewers in the Putnam area, built a new water tower east of the Muskingum Rover and north of I-70.

I would be remiss if I did not thank the hundreds of volunteers who helped provide food and clothing to those in need. We used Secrest Auditorium and Music Hall to gather and distribute food to those in need.

On the matter of public lands, we are in the process of acquiring several acres south of the Licking River where we plan to clean up the neighborhood and create ‘Y-Bridge Confluence Park’ as a visible sign that the City believes in the area and our goal is to stimulate other investment in the neighborhood.

Rather than examine and comparing 2020 to prior years, I’m going to focus on where our thoughts need to be if we are to grow our city and improve the quality of life for all Zanesvillians.

When I was in State government, on a semiannual basis and prior to budgeting, we would do a SWOT analyses of our respective divisions. SWOT stands for Strengths-Weaknesses- Opportunities- Threats.

I would like to apply those principles to city government. Strengths are things that our city does well or resources which may give us a comparative advantage over another community. I think about Riverside Ballpark, Interstate 70, our rich history and traditions linked to the founding of Ohio. Access to Zane State, Ohio University Zanesville, Muskingum University and Mid-Ohio Career Center.

Weaknesses are those things which may be unpleasant of detrimental to the long term health or quality of life in Zanesville. Weakness are those internal matters which affect future growth. We can include aging infrastructure, shortage of owner occupied homes, and shortage of housing at all levels from starter homes to retirement homes. We are lacking safe rental properties at sub market prices. Furthermore, the disparity of financially affordable access to high speed internet within the city, coupled with an educational divide will endanger the employability of today’s children as future adults.

Looking back at our housing in 1990, we had 11,770 housing units with 4715 rental. In 2010, our city had 10,864 household an n average of 2.2 persons per rental households and 2.3 persons per owner occupied house. Compared that to 2019 where we had 10,636 households with roughly the same amount of people living in both rental and occupied structures. Households within the city dropped despite the construction of housing in the far north area of our city. An examination of the numbers leads one to understand that the core of our city is losing homes. Vacant lots replace once thriving neighborhoods. I am still looking at numbers and noted in 2000, that the County had 23,897 owner occupied and 8,621 rental housing. I am still crunching those numbers but it is important to note the high majority of owner occupied housing County wide.

Opportunities are openings or chances for something good to happen to our community if we do something to cause that event to happen. For example, maintaining a great public lands infrastructure so that more recreational activities will take place, create opportunity zones, special tax or improvement districts so private interest can invest capital. Also, having entertainment facilities so that others may book shows, dances, civic events, musicals and other events which bring people together. Maintaining a beautiful riverfront so that the public can boat or invest in riverfront properties is another example.

Threats usually arise from situations outside our control and require an awareness as to what might happen in the future. They might arise as developments or trends in society, on a local, regional or national scale. The drug epidemic, COVID pandemic, influx or criminal activity from metropolitan communities on Interstate 70 are all examples of threats.

So as we budget for 2021 and beyond we should keep ‘SWOT’ in our minds as we invest in infrastructure, train diversified workforces, replace aging infrastructure, expand housing stock, and enforce safer roads and neighborhoods.

Decisions made this year will have a long term impact on the growth of Zanesville. I am very concerned that out city continues to drop in population. The housing vacancy rate is approximately 1.5% which means that absent meaningful initiatives and programs, new housing is the only answer to growing our community. It is difficult to reverse this trend unless we can encourage new housing construction, housing rehabilitation and the development of additional subdivisions.

But out of all of the weaknesses and threats to Zanesville, I see a great deal of opportunity and strength in our community. Although COVID-19 derailed some plans, we were able to pivot and invest in what makes this community great: the people. As a community, we banded together to help those who could not help themselves. Through public/private partnerships, we kept families in their home, food on their tables, and gave their children safe places to learn. All the while, we continued to work on issues such as housing, public facility enhancements, and infrastructure improvements.

2020 showed us is that our City’s strength is its resiliency when facing unprecedented hardships. More so we have seen that a strong sense of community pride is present in each Zanesville resident. We will build and invest in our community to continue to strengthen our neighborhoods. This includes facilitating community events such as ghost walks of the Historic Putnam Neighborhood and neighborhood cleanup days. But this also means investing in youth and adult recreational activities such as flag football and soccer. Last year we learned that we need to invest in passive and active recreational activities for all ages.

The decisions we make this year will have a lasting impact on the future of our City. We know what issues we have in our community from drug abuse to lack of housing. We will work on addressing our most critical issues to continue to build on the strides we made last year. Zanesville is directly on the path to revitalization, we just need to continue moving forward.

To summarize, we have been through a lot together and if we keep working together I believe that 2021 and 2022 will lead to great achievements. Replacing water lines and aging infrastructure, improving the environment, diversifying our workforce, providing recreational opportunities, stimulating private investment in homes and apartments and making Zanesville a safer community all are within our grasp.

In closing, I would like to thank City Council, other elected and appointed officials and all the non-profit organizations which make our city great.