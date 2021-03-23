Grannon Pleads Guilty

A 44-year-old Roseville man has entered a plea in connection to an accident in January of 2020.

In front of Common Pleas Judge Mark Fleegle, Jason Grannon plead guilty to two counts of vehicular assault. A pre-sentenced investigation was ordered.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on January 8, 2020 Grannon was traveling south on State Route 93 when he went left of center striking a vehicle driven by Stacie Taggart of Mount Perry and another vehicle driven by Debbie Craig of Crooksville.