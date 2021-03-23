Glass leaving Atlanta United 2 to become Aberdeen coach

ATLANTA (AP) — After serving as Atlanta United’s interim coach for most of the 2020 season, Stephen Glass is leaving the Major League Soccer club to become manager of Aberdeen FC in Scotland’s top league.

Glass had moved back to his previous role as coach of Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship for the upcoming season. The team announced Tuesday that he has taken the Aberdeen job.

The Dons began searching for a new coach after Derek McInnes left the club this month. Aberdeen is fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings heading into the final five games of the season.

The 44-year-old Glass is a native of Scotland who began his playing career at Aberdeen FC, where he made more than 110 appearances and scored eight goals during five seasons in the 1990s.

He was appointed coach of Atlanta United’s second team in 2019, and moved up to take over the top squad last summer when the team parted ways with Frank de Boer. United went 4-10-4 under Glass, missing the MLS playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

After Gabriel Heinze was hired as head coach in December, Glass returned to his role leading Atlanta United 2.

“We can’t thank Stephen enough for his contributions to the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “Stephen will undoubtedly be missed, but we are excited for his opportunity to lead the club where he made his professional debut.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports