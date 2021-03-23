COVID-19 Update: one death, zero new cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 related death .

Officials said a 71-year-old has died with COVID-19 pneumonia.



On a positive note, the Command Center reported no new cases of the virus in the county for the first time since March 26, 2020.



There are now 65 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with four hospitalizations.



As of Tuesday, 21,817 in Muskingum County have started the vaccination process while 13,199 have completed it.

