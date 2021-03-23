Bengals sign former Carolina CB Apple to one-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to the New Orleans Saints via trade in 2018.

He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games. He has played in 57 career NFL games, with 219 tackles and three interceptions.

Apple will be reunited in the Bengals secondary with former Buckeyes teammate Vonn Bell, who is a starting safety.

On Monday, the Bengals re-signed punter Kevin Huber to one-year contract.

