TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 71°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 46°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amount less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 73°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 49°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 73°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 32°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is positioned around the Oklahoma/Texas Panhandle with a minimum central pressure of 1000 mb. Meanwhile, the cold front which was traveling across the Upper Plains and Upper Midwest on Sunday Night has begun to stall out across the Midwest and Central Plains. The cause of this is that L1 has latched onto this frontal boundary, and is trying to nudge it to the north. Meanwhile, dry air has been present in our region this afternoon, with relative humidity values as low as 15% being rather common across much of southeastern Ohio.

As we head through the evening hours, the temperatures around our region are likely to drop quickly as the air remains fairly dry. As of 10:00 PM EDT, Cambridge is sitting at 40°, whilst Newark is at 47°, and Lancaster is also at 47°, and Zanesville is around 53°. The air is likely to remain fairly dry, but low level moisture will likely gradually increase overnight tonight. Still, with the air being relatively dry, I am expecting lows across our region to drop down to around 33° – 37°, with places like Cambridge and Lancaster possibly trying to go a degree or so lower. Cirrus clouds will also be around overnight tonight, but low and mid-level clouds will likely be absent.

As we head into the day on Tuesday, low-level moisture will likely continue to increase, but may still be a bit on the “dry” side. Nonetheless, a steady southeasterly breeze at around 5-15 mph may allow for our temperatures to reach upwards of 69° – 73°. Mid-level clouds will likely begin to arrive into our region as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. A stray rain shower will be possible during the late afternoon, however any rain shower that does develop may struggle to overcome the remaining dry air in the low levels initially. Generally, Tuesday is looking to be a fairly quiet day.

As we head into Tuesday Night, a stray rain shower will give way to widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, as a result of L1 moving into Iowa. L1 will be undergoing occlusion during this time, and a new center of low pressure – L1A – will likely try to develop somewhere over Wisconsin. The winds will likely remain measurable from the southeast at around 5-15 mph, which may work to keep temperatures from dropping much during the overnight hours. I am expecting overnight lows to be around 44° – 48° on Tuesday Night.

Widely scattered rain showers, with the possibility of a thunderstorm, will be possible during the morning hours on Wednesday as the cold front associated with L1 and L1A approaches Ohio. However this cold front will begin to stall out across northern and central Ohio and may then begin a slow retreat the northwest. Mid-level and low level clouds will likely be around as we head through the day on Wednesday. However, given the possibility of a stiff southwesterly breeze with gusts upwards of 25 mph, I am expecting that high temperatures on Wednesday may be able to climb to around 71° – 75°. During the afternoon, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Mostly clear skies will be likely on Wednesday Night, however cirrus clouds may still be around. Nonetheless, our next area of low pressure – L2 – will begin to develop down in northeastern Texas. L2 will then track up into Indiana as we head into Thursday Night. This may very well bring rain showers and thunderstorms into our region, especially late Thursday Afternoon and into Thursday Night.

The cold front will likely move through our region on Friday, and this will likely result in high temperatures of 62° – 66° on Friday, and overnight lows on Friday Night around 38° – 42°. High temperatures on Saturday may be able to reach around 60° – 64°.

Our next system may arrive into the region as we head into the day on Sunday, and this may introduce rain showers into our region. After this system, high temperatures of around 50° – 54° are looking possible for next Monday.

-Timmy

