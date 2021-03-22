Police chase ends in crash; Teen driver killed, 2 injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police chase in Toledo ended when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy overturned and slid into a brick building, killing him and injuring two other teenage passengers.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police initially tried to stop the car on a city street but the driver instead sped away, authorities said. The car overturned a short time later when the driver lost control while trying to make a turn.

The driver was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Two other boys who were riding in the car — ages 14 and 15 — were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The names of the three teens — all Toledo residents — have not been disclosed.