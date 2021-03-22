Gioacchini restored to US roster after protocols change

CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Nicholas Gioacchini has been restored to the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Jamaica and Northern Ireland after a change in coronavirus restrictions.

The 20-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, plays for the French club Caen. He was on the original roster announced March 17, then was dropped two days later because of protocols in France.

The U.S. plays Jamaica on Thursday in Austria, and is at Northern Ireland on Sunday.

In addition, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday that three Germany-based players will be allowed to stay with the national team for the match at Northern Ireland after a change in quarantine protocols that originally had them scheduled to return to their clubs Friday: Hoffenheim defender Chris Richards, Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna and Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent.

The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualifying in September. Most top players are expected to skip the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The revised roster (x-departing Friday):

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge, Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England).

Defenders: x-John Brooks (Wolfsburg, Germany), x-Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal, Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht, Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma, Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Christian Cappis (Hobro, Denmark), Luca de la Torre (Heracles, Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton, England).

Forwards: Daryl Dike (Barnsley, England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen, France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys, Switzerland).

