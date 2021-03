The Noble County Sheriff’s Office is investing a fatal a shooting.

It happened Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at a home on Outpost Road in Caldwell.

Sheriff Jason Mackie says his deputies were called to the home and found a 27-year-old woman deceased in the residence. A short time later a 28-year-old Caldwell man was taken into custody in connection with shooting.

The name of the victim is being withheld. The name of the suspect will be released once formal charges are filed.