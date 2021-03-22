Caldwell man charged with murder of his fiancée

Charges have been filed in connection to the shooting death of a Noble County woman

Authorities said 28-year-old Tyler Thompson of Caldwell has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Leah Brooke Hines.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie said his deputies were called to a home on Outpost Road Sunday at 1:30 a.m. where they found Hines , who is Thompson’s fiancée, deceased.

Thompson is being held in the Noble County Jail.

A preliminary hearing for Thompson has been set for March 29th at 1:00 p.m.