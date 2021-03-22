Updated on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 69°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. Low 38°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Touch Cooler. High 67°

DISCUSSION:

Another picture perfect day across SE Ohio, with highs near 70 this afternoon. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine, but some cloud cover will return to the region.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, and this will keep temperatures closer to 40 for overnight lows across the area.

Clouds will continue to move in for the day on Tuesday, with some sunshine still peeking through. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will continue to stick around through the end of the work week, along with increasing rain chances. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday; then on Thursday afternoon into early Friday steady rain will begin to move in. Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday into Thursday night. Temperatures will be cooler as we round out the week, as highs drop into the lower 60s on Friday.

We will see a spotty shower chance to start off the weekend, but more scattered showers will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

