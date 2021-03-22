2020-21 All-MVL Boys team announced

All-MVL Big School Division 1st Team (* denotes unanimous pick)
Avery Parmer (John Glenn)*
Hayden Jarrett (Maysville)*
Quentin Stottsberry (Maysville)*
AJ Clayton (Philo)* (Player of the Year)
Ethan Malone (Sheridan)*
Landen Russell (Sheridan)*
Luke Lyall (Tri-Valley)*
All-MVL Small School Division 1st Team (* denotes unanimous pick)
Caden Sparks (Crooksville)*
Davis Singleton (Meadowbrook)
Jake Singleton (Meadowbrook)*
Gabe Altier (Morgan)*
Carver Myers (Morgan)* (Player of the Year)
Braden Agriesti (New Lexington)
Logyn Ratliff (New Lexington)*
Kyle Reilly (West Muskingum)*
All-MVL Big School Division Special Mentions
Nathan Walker (John Glenn)
Nate Johnson (Sheridan)
Ty Smith (Tri-Valley)
All-MVL Small School Division Special Mentions
Nathan Fauver (Coshocton)
Abe Jarvis (Coshocton)
Zach Jennings (Coshocton)
Brayden Cavinee (Crooksville)
Jerome Todd (Meadowbrook)
Ethan Davis (West Muskingum)
All-MVL Big School Division Honorable Mentions
Logan Smith (Maysville)
Carter McCutcheon (Philo)
Zach Balo (River View)
Owen Emig (River View)
Reed Coconis (Sheridan)
Logan Ranft (Sheridan)
Jakob Frueh (Tri-Valley)
All-MVL Small School Division Honorable Mentions
Colin Janes (Morgan)
Carter Mayle (Morgan)
Brady Hanson (New Lexington)
Lukas Ratliff (New Lexington)