2020-21 All-MVL Boys team announced

Local Sports Sports Stories
Chase Fisher69

All-MVL Big School Division 1st Team (* denotes unanimous pick)
Avery Parmer (John Glenn)*
Hayden Jarrett (Maysville)*
Quentin Stottsberry (Maysville)*
AJ Clayton (Philo)* (Player of the Year)
Ethan Malone (Sheridan)*
Landen Russell (Sheridan)*
Luke Lyall (Tri-Valley)*

All-MVL Small School Division 1st Team (* denotes unanimous pick)
Caden Sparks (Crooksville)*
Davis Singleton (Meadowbrook)
Jake Singleton (Meadowbrook)*
Gabe Altier (Morgan)*
Carver Myers (Morgan)* (Player of the Year)
Braden Agriesti (New Lexington)
Logyn Ratliff (New Lexington)*
Kyle Reilly (West Muskingum)*

All-MVL Big School Division Special Mentions
Nathan Walker (John Glenn)
Nate Johnson (Sheridan)
Ty Smith (Tri-Valley)

All-MVL Small School Division Special Mentions
Nathan Fauver (Coshocton)
Abe Jarvis (Coshocton)
Zach Jennings (Coshocton)
Brayden Cavinee (Crooksville)
Jerome Todd (Meadowbrook)
Ethan Davis (West Muskingum)

All-MVL Big School Division Honorable Mentions
Logan Smith (Maysville)
Carter McCutcheon (Philo)
Zach Balo (River View)
Owen Emig (River View)
Reed Coconis (Sheridan)
Logan Ranft (Sheridan)
Jakob Frueh (Tri-Valley)

All-MVL Small School Division Honorable Mentions
Colin Janes (Morgan)
Carter Mayle (Morgan)
Brady Hanson (New Lexington)
Lukas Ratliff (New Lexington)

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher
Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.

Related Posts

Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title

Associated Press

Doncic scores 37, Mavericks rout Trail Blazers 132-92

Associated Press

76ers escape Knicks behind Harris’ 2 late free throws in OT

Associated Press