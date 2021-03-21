Local residents enjoyed outdoors and raised money for great youth organization

ZANESVILLE – Children as well as adults participated in group sports like kickball and flag football at the East Tigers Football Field in Zanesville. The event promoted getting outdoors and being active as well as raised funds for the program.

“With COVID and everything going on and everybody being in the house, having this nice weather it’s just really nice to have everybody out and get everybody involved in the community and it’s just nice to have a little fun,” East Tigers President Asaad Sumani said.

Anyone who would like to register with the East Tigers or help can find information online.

“Everybody can join the East Tiger’s Page on Facebook and if you guys do want to register, we’re doing registrations right now. Message us on Facebook; it’s $35 and we’ll hold another one of these in about a month – also Flag Football and we’ll also start some conditioning,” Sumani said.

The money raised from Saturday goes to purchase items like athletic equipment and field renovations.