Weekend’s Time Schedule

Michigan (20-4) vs. Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

LSU (18-9) vs. St. Bonaventure (16-4), 1:45 p.m.

Colorado (22-8) vs. Georgetown (13-12), 12:15 p.m.

Alabama (24-6) vs. Iona (12-5), 4 p.m.

BYU (20-6) vs. UCLA, 9:40 p.m.

Florida St. (16-6) vs. UNC-Greensboro (21-8), 12:45 p.m.

Texas (19-7) vs. Abilene Christian (23-4), 9:50 p.m.

UConn (15-7) vs. Maryland (16-13), 7:10 p.m.

Southern Cal (22-7) vs. Drake, 4:30 p.m.

Gonzaga (26-0) vs. Norfolk St., 9:20 p.m.

Creighton (20-8) vs. UC Santa Barbara (22-4), 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma (15-10) vs. Missouri (16-9), 7:25 p.m.

Virginia (18-6) vs. Ohio (16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas (20-8) vs. E. Washington (16-7), 1:15 p.m.

Oregon (20-6) vs. VCU (19-7), 9:57 p.m.

Iowa (21-8) vs. Grand Canyon (17-6), 6:25 p.m.

Memphis (16-7) vs. Dayton (14-9), Noon

Saint Louis (14-6) vs. Mississippi State (15-14), 5 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. Rice, 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Clemson vs. Delaware, 5 p.m.

Villanova vs. Florida, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tulane vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Creighton vs. N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

PGA European Tour Kenya Open

PGA Tour – Honda Classic

Korn Ferry Chitimacha Louisiana Open

Cup Series – Quik Trip 500, Atlanta, Ga.

Xfinity Series – EchoPark 250, Atlanta, Ga.

ATP – Dubai Duty Free Tennis, Dubai, UAE

ATP – Alberto Mexican Telcel by HSBC, Acapulco Mexico

WTA – St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, St. Petersburg, Russia

WTA – Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico

WTA – BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

Baylor vs. Wisconsin, 2:40 p.m.

North Texas vs. Villanova, 8:45 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, 6:10 p.m.

Oral Roberts vs. Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago, 12:10 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Oregon St., 9:40 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m.

Houston vs. Rutgers, 7:10 p.m.

Stanford (25-2) vs. Utah Valley (13-6), 10 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (18-8) vs. Wake Forest (12-12), 1 p.m.

South Carolina (22-4) vs. Mercer (19-6), 6 p.m.

Oregon St. (11-7) vs. Florida St. (10-8), 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech (15-8) vs. Stephen F. Austin (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

West Virginia (21-6) vs. Lehigh (10-5), 8 p.m.

UConn (24-1) vs. High Point (22-6), 8 p.m.

Syracuse (14-8) vs. S. Dakota St. (21-3), 5:30 p.m.

Iowa (18-9) vs. Cent. Michigan (18-8), Noon

Kentucky (17-8) vs. Idaho St. (22-3), 2 p.m.

Michigan (14-5) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2), 3 p.m.

Tennessee (16-7) vs. Middle Tennessee (17-7), 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech (14-9) vs. Marquette (19-6), Noon

Baylor (25-2) vs. Jackson St. (18-5), 4 p.m.

NC State (20-2) vs. NC A&T (14-2), 4 p.m.

South Florida (18-3) vs. Washington St. (12-11), 9:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 2 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

