Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aurora Central Catholic 26, Sandwich 22

Barrington 34, Schaumburg 6

Bartlett 10, Glenbard South 7

Benton 53, West Frankfort 0

Breese Central 51, Trenton Wesclin 0

Breese Mater Dei 49, Alton Marquette 6

Buffalo Grove 48, Elk Grove 19

Carterville 43, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Cary-Grove 28, Burlington Central 20

Champaign St. Thomas More 24, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 7

Chatham Glenwood 45, Normal University 14

Chester 28, Hamilton County 0

Concord (Triopia) 51, Beardstown 14

Dwight 35, Walther Christian Academy 0

Eureka 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Farmington 20, Knoxville 14

Fieldcrest 21, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14

Fisher 24, Westville 6

Fithian Oakwood 44, Oblong 6

Flora 35, Lawrenceville 22

Freeburg 52, Madison 6

Freeport (Aquin) 28, Durand/Pecatonica 21

Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 26

Grant 37, North Chicago 6

Harrisburg 22, Massac County 12

Harvey Thornton 28, Rich Township 24

Herrin 14, Murphysboro/Elverado 13

Hersey 40, Rolling Meadows 23

Highland Park 58, Maine East 7

Illinois Valley Central 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 16

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Bismarck-Henning 19

Morris 27, Rochelle 13

Mt. Carmel 20, Paris 7

Newton 19, Red Hill 0

Olney (Richland County) 47, Marshall 14

Piasa Southwestern 26, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 0

Prospect 37, Wheeling 14

Robinson 32, Casey-Westfield 20

Rockridge 26, Orion 6

Round Lake 55, Grayslake North 14

St. Bede 27, Hall 6

Sterling 21, Rock Island Alleman 6

Unity/Seymour Co-op 12, Jacksonville Routt 6

Warrensburg-Latham 42, Shelbyville 0

Winchester (West Central) 26, Calhoun 6

