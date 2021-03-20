Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aurora Central Catholic 26, Sandwich 22
Barrington 34, Schaumburg 6
Bartlett 10, Glenbard South 7
Benton 53, West Frankfort 0
Breese Central 51, Trenton Wesclin 0
Breese Mater Dei 49, Alton Marquette 6
Buffalo Grove 48, Elk Grove 19
Carterville 43, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Cary-Grove 28, Burlington Central 20
Champaign St. Thomas More 24, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 7
Chatham Glenwood 45, Normal University 14
Chester 28, Hamilton County 0
Concord (Triopia) 51, Beardstown 14
Dwight 35, Walther Christian Academy 0
Eureka 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14
Farmington 20, Knoxville 14
Fieldcrest 21, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14
Fisher 24, Westville 6
Fithian Oakwood 44, Oblong 6
Flora 35, Lawrenceville 22
Freeburg 52, Madison 6
Freeport (Aquin) 28, Durand/Pecatonica 21
Fremd 35, Hoffman Estates 26
Grant 37, North Chicago 6
Harrisburg 22, Massac County 12
Harvey Thornton 28, Rich Township 24
Herrin 14, Murphysboro/Elverado 13
Hersey 40, Rolling Meadows 23
Highland Park 58, Maine East 7
Illinois Valley Central 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 16
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Bismarck-Henning 19
Morris 27, Rochelle 13
Mt. Carmel 20, Paris 7
Newton 19, Red Hill 0
Olney (Richland County) 47, Marshall 14
Piasa Southwestern 26, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 0
Prospect 37, Wheeling 14
Robinson 32, Casey-Westfield 20
Rockridge 26, Orion 6
Round Lake 55, Grayslake North 14
St. Bede 27, Hall 6
Sterling 21, Rock Island Alleman 6
Unity/Seymour Co-op 12, Jacksonville Routt 6
Warrensburg-Latham 42, Shelbyville 0
Winchester (West Central) 26, Calhoun 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/