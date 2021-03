BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

State Semifinal=

Centerville 63, Mentor 49

Westerville Cent. 51, Cle. St. Ignatius 42

Division II=

State Semifinal=

Cols. DeSales 51, Day. Chaminade Julienne 34

STVM 71, Lima Shawnee 42

___

