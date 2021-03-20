Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Wood 70, Allentown Allen 56

Reading 68, Scranton 53

Upper St. Clair 62, Erie 57

PIAA Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Franklin 45

Brookville 62, Ellwood City 60

Loyalsock 79, Executive Charter 75

Philadelphia MC&S 67, Lancaster Catholic 64

PIAA Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Constitution 55, Bristol 26

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Karns City 45

Portage Area 65, Kennedy Catholic 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Cardinal O’Hara 64, Bethlehem Catholic 55

Chartiers Valley 61, Warren 38

Springfield Delco 26, Abington Heights 24

PIAA Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Wood 60, Gwynedd Mercy 38

Delone 58, Tyrone 48

Scranton Prep 74, Central Columbia 35

Villa Maria 29, Beaver Area 28, OT

PIAA Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Coudersport 47

Jenkintown 43, Harrisburg Christian 36

Northumberland Christian 62, Pottsville Nativity 50

Rochester 61, Kennedy Catholic 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/