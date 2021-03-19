Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

Sports
Associated Press15

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year — around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

It reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Morehead St seeks another NCAA upset after 10-year absence

Associated Press

Ex-UK cycling doc banned from medical work over drug order

Associated Press

Belgium coach: Hazard to avoid surgery, hopeful for Euros

Associated Press