The Zanesville Farmer’s Market kicks off this weekend.

It will start Saturday at the Colony Square Mall and from the 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Dunham’s wing of the shopping center.

The market will be set up at that location for the next six Saturdays until April 24th.

You will find meat, produce, baked goods, honey, soaps/lotions and a variety of homemade craft items.

The outdoor Zanesville Farmers Market will begin May 1st at Adornetto’s on Maple Avenue.