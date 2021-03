Friday’s Time Schedule

Baylor (22-2) vs. Hartford (15-8), 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina (18-10) vs. Wisconsin (17-12), 7:10 p.m.

Villanova (16-6) vs. Winthrop (23-1), 9:57 p.m.

Purdue (18-9) vs. North Texas (17-9), 7:25 p.m.

Texas Tech (17-10) vs. Utah St. (20-8), 1:45 p.m.

Arkansas (22-6) vs. Colgate (14-1), 12:45 p.m.

Florida (14-9) vs. Virginia Tech (15-6), 12:15 p.m.

Ohio St. (21-9) vs. Oral Roberts (16-10), 3 p.m.

Illinois (23-6) vs. Drexel (12-7), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8), 4 p.m.

Tennessee (18-8) vs. Oregon St. (17-12), 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (20-8) vs. Liberty (23-5), 6:25 p.m.

San Diego St. (23-4) vs. Syracuse (16-9), 9:40 p.m.

West Virginia (18-9) vs. Morehead St. (23-7), 9:50 p.m.

Clemson (16-7) vs. Rutgers (15-11), 9:20 p.m.

Houston (24-3) vs. Cleveland St. (19-7), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 7 p.m.

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 9 p.m.

Colorado State (18-6) vs. Buffalo (16-8), 7 p.m.

Mississippi (16-11) vs. Louisiana Tech (21-7), 9 p.m.

Rice (18-4) vs. Arizona St. (11-10), Noon

Missouri (9-11) vs. Fresno St. (16-10), 3 p.m.

Houston (16-7) vs. San Francisco (15-10), 6 p.m.

New Mexico (15-4) vs. Cal Baptist (24-0), 9 p.m.

Delaware (21-4) vs. Fordham (12-4), 11 a.m.

Clemson (11-13) vs. Ohio (14-8), 2 p.m.

Florida (11-13) vs. Charlotte (10-10), 5 p.m.

Villanova (15-6) vs. UMass (14-7), 8 p.m.

Nebraska (12-12) vs. UT Martin (20-5), Noon

Colorado (10-10) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (16-6), 3 p.m.

Mississippi (11-11) vs. Samford (14-9), 6 p.m.

Tulane (17-8) vs. Illinois St. (15-7), 9 p.m.

Dayton (14-3) vs. N. Iowa (14-12), Noon

Bowling Green (20-6) vs. Creighton (9-11), 3 p.m.

DePaul (14-8) vs. Saint Louis (12-4), 6 p.m.

Drake (16-11) vs. Milwaukee (19-7), 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

<