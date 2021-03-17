LaVine leads Chicago against San Antonio after 40-point showing

San Antonio Spurs (20-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Zach LaVine scored 40 points in the Bulls’ 123-102 victory against the Thunder.

The Bulls are 9-13 on their home court. Chicago has a 3-13 record against teams over .500.

The Spurs are 10-6 in road games. San Antonio is 10-4 against opponents under .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young is averaging 14.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dejounte Murray ranks second on the Spurs scoring 15.7 points and collecting 7.0 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.9% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Garrett Temple: out (ankle).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.