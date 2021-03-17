Governor DeWine Announces Expanded Vaccine Eligibility

Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced expanded vaccine eligibility in Ohio beginning on March 19, 2021, for phases 1E and 2C.

Phase 1E includes those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity.

Phase 2C extends eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 and older. Between these two eligible groups, 1.6 million more Ohioans will have access to the vaccine.

Beginning on March 29, eligibility will be expanded to all Ohioans ages 16 and older.

FDA emergency use authorization only allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.