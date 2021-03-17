AP Sportlight

Sports
Associated Press13

1945 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the first NHL player to score 50 goals in a season during a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Bruins in the final game of the season.

1950 — CCNY beats Bradley 69-61 for the NIT championship.

1953 — Don Schlundt scores 30 points to lead Indiana to a 69-68 victory over Kansas for the NCAA basketball championship.

1990 — Jeff Fryer’s 41 points lead Loyola Marymount to a 149-115 victory over defending national champion Michigan in the highest-scoring game in NCAA tournament history.

1993 — Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA tournament.

2000 — Colorado’s Ray Bourque becomes the first NHL defenseman to score 400 career goals in a 4-3 loss to Detroit.

2001 — Indiana’s Reggie Miller becomes the first player in NBA history to accumulate 2,000 3-pointers after hitting four in a 101-95 win over Sacramento.

2002 — Sami Kapanen’s goal with 10.4 seconds left helps Carolina extend its NHL record to seven straight ties at home with a 1-1 draw with Montreal.

2005 — Andrew Hines has the first sub-seven-second Pro Stock Motorcycle run in NHRA history to lead a record-setting day of qualifying for the Gatornationals. At Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway, defending series champion Hines powers his motorcycle to a 6.991-second run at 196.16 mph.

2006 — Dallas improves to an NHL-best 10-0 in shootouts this season, winning 4-3 over San Jose. The Stars set an NHL record with their 10th come-from-behind victory after trailing entering the third period — though four of those wins were in shootouts, which didn’t exist before this season.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 50 points for the second consecutive game leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-102 win over Minnesota.

2007 — San Jose’s Ron Wilson coaches in his 1,000th game, to become the 13th coach in NHL history to reach that milestone.

2008 — The Houston Rockets’ 22-game winning streak comes to an end. Kevin Garnett scores 22 points and Paul Pierce adds 20 as the Celtics beat the Rockets 94-74, stopping Houston’s remarkable run. The Rockets hadn’t lost since a 97-89 defeat to Utah on Jan. 27.

2009 — New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur breaks Patrick Roy’s NHL record for career wins by a goaltender. Brodeur records his 552nd win in a 3-2 decision over the Chicago Blackhawks.

2013 — LeBron James and the Miami Heat escape Boston with their 23rd win in a row, the second longest win streak in NBA history. James scores 37 points and makes the go-ahead basket with 10.5 seconds left in Miami’s 105-103 victory. The Heat overcome the largest deficit they’ve faced during their streak and only trail the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, who won 33 in a row.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

South Carolina says hoop Hall of Famer Art Whisnant has died

Associated Press

Falcons acquire blocking tight end Lee Smith from Bills

Associated Press

Wild’s Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes’ Garland

Associated Press