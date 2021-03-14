Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 47, New Berlin 41

Batavia 64, St. Charles North 62

Bloomington Central Catholic 53, Lincoln 40

Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Quest Academy 46

Bloomington Christian 70, Midland 55

Breese Central 45, Breese Mater Dei 42

Brother Rice 69, St. Laurence 45

Chicago (Austin) 57, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 53

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 38

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 43, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 39

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 54

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 30

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 83, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 50

Chicago King 72, Tilden 27

Chicago Marshall 75, Chicago (Lane) 70, 2OT

Chicago Mt. Carmel 86, Marist 81, OT

Chicago Vocational 55, Chicago Washington 26

Clemente 54, Payton 47

Cobden 58, Trico 43

Collins Academy 53, Wells 40

Columbia 46, Waterloo Gibault 45

Concord (Triopia) 48, North-Mac 36

Corliss 84, Hyde Park 82, OT

Curie 69, Phillips 34

Decatur St. Teresa 79, Clinton 47

Downers North 56, York 48

East Dubuque 62, Scales Mound 44

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Riverside-Brookfield 56, OT

Fenger 59, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 46

Foreman 52, Northside Prep 50

Freeburg 57, New Athens 33

Galesburg 70, Rock Island Alleman 40

Glenbard West 55, York 36

Goreville 75, Hardin County 58

Griggsville-Perry 56, Bunker Hill 44

Highland Park 50, Maine East 37

Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 43

Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 61

Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 100, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 30

Indian Creek 62, Lena-Winslow 51

Kaneland 59, Sandwich 38

Kenwood 79, Brooks Academy 73

Lake Park 58, Geneva 47

Leo 75, Chicago (Christ the King) 61

Libertyville 58, St. Viator 48

Lincoln-Way East 72, Naperville Neuqua Valley 62

Loyola 56, Westchester St. Joseph 50, 2OT

Macon Meridian 75, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 69

Marshall 59, Flora 25

Massac County 68, Goreville 39

Metea Valley 53, Oswego 44

Naperville North 56, St. Francis 38

Neoga 54, Cumberland 48

Niles North 64, Vernon Hills 42

Normal Community 52, Champaign Centennial 39

Oak Lawn Community 61, Stagg 46

Ottawa 72, Rochelle 38

Pana 55, Taylorville 49

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Quincy 49

Shelbyville 60, Vandalia 59

Somonauk 87, Serena 81

St. Charles East 80, Wheaton North 75

St. Ignatius 80, Bolingbrook 66

Steeleville 63, Marissa/Coulterville 33

Steinmetz 40, DuSable 32

Sterling 58, Rock Falls 53

Sterling Newman 48, St. Bede 46

Sycamore 57, DeKalb 49

Taft 60, Mather 49

Teutopolis 54, Newton 46

Tuscola 66, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57

Washington 69, Metamora 52

Waubonsie Valley 94, Yorkville Christian 77

Westinghouse 63, Schurz 31

Wheaton Warrenville South 61, Glenbard North 46

Willowbrook 84, Leyden 68

Winchester (West Central) 61, North Greene 48

Chipotle Clash of Champions=

Championship=

DePaul College Prep 51, Evanston Township 36

Semifinal=

DePaul College Prep 45, Fenwick 42

Evanston Township 56, Simeon 47

Fox Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Burlington Central 64, Cary-Grove 35

Third Place=

Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 47

Mid-Suburban Championship=

Champion=

Rolling Meadows 49, Barrington 41

Sangamon Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Gilman Iroquois West 51, Clifton Central 50

Third Place=

Milford 65, Momence 45

Southwest Prairie Tournament=

Championship=

Joliet West 54, Plainfield South 44

Upstate Eight Tournament=

Championship=

Bartlett 67, Aurora (East) 51

Third Place=

Larkin 78, Streamwood 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

LaSalle-Peru vs. Plano, ppd.

Lake Forest Academy vs. Carmel, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 36, North Shore Country Day 28

Batavia 49, St. Charles North 46

Beardstown 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 30

Breese Central 43, Alton Marquette 23

Centralia Christ Our Rock 48, Maryville Christian 16

Chatham Glenwood 35, Rochester 26

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 87, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 12

Chicago Resurrection 56, Christian Liberty Academy 50

Clinton 57, Decatur St. Teresa 24

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 74, Bensenville (Fenton) 30

Elverado 58, Bluford Webber 53

Fairfield 44, Harrisburg 31

Flora 64, Farina South Central 50

Galesburg 63, Rock Island Alleman 33

Gilman Iroquois West 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 44

Grant 49, Johnsburg 34

Gurnee Warren 50, Waukegan 45

Hall 58, Kewanee 43

Havana 54, Illini Bluffs 52

Hersey 68, Fremd 35

Illini West (Carthage) 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48

Indian Creek 47, Dakota 39

Jacksonville Routt 54, Warsaw West Hancock 18

Jerseyville Jersey 65, Carrollton 32

Lake Park 50, Geneva 44

Lake Zurich 44, Lake Forest 35

Larkin 54, Bensenville (Fenton) 52

Lena-Winslow 64, Freeport (Aquin) 59

Libertyville 52, Stevenson 46

Macon Meridian 49, Decatur Christian 21

Mahomet-Seymour 61, Bloomington Central Catholic 56

Mascoutah 54, Marissa/Coulterville 52

Metea Valley 46, Rosary 43

Morton 49, Washington 44

Mundelein 55, Zion Benton 24

Nazareth 49, Joliet Catholic 23

New Trier 44, Niles West 36

Niles North 64, Vernon Hills 42

Nokomis 59, East Alton-Wood River 36

Normal Community 45, Danville 27

North-Mac 48, Pawnee 35

Northside Prep 65, DePaul College Prep 62

Oak Lawn Community 71, Stagg 67

Okawville 67, Red Bud 35

Orion 50, Erie/Prophetstown 24

Pana 68, Taylorville 38

Prospect 78, Hope Academy 54

Quincy 48, Quincy Notre Dame 42

Regina 43, Lake Forest Academy 26

Riverside-Brookfield 69, Aurora Central Catholic 26

Sandburg 65, St. Laurence 44

Serena 48, Putnam County 30

South Elgin 39, Glenbard East 38

St. Viator 47, Woodstock Marian 19

Sycamore 53, DeKalb 39

Teutopolis 65, Paris 40

Triad 39, McGivney Catholic High School 27

Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45

Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25

Waverly 48, Auburn 31

Westchester St. Joseph 48, De La Salle 32

Wheaton North 46, St. Charles East 32

Willowbrook 52, Lyons 46

Willows 63, Josephinum 42

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53, Macon Meridian 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wheaton Academy vs. Westmont, ccd.

