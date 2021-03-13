Texas Southern meets Prairie View in SWAC finals

Texas Southern (15-8, 12-3) vs. Prairie View (16-4, 15-0)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Championship, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern is set to meet Prairie View in the Championship of the SWAC tournament. Prairie View swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 21, when Texas Southern made only five 3-pointers on 12 attempts while the Panthers went 11 for 27 behind the arc en route to the two-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Michael Weathers, John Walker III, Galen Alexander and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Weathers has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. Weathers has accounted for 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Prairie View has 51 assists on 92 field goals (55.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The Texas Southern offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com