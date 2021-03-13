Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Sunday, March 14 NBA

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Ohio St, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiannapolis, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Alabama vs. LSU, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.

No. 7 Houston vs. Cincinnati, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 17 West Virginia, at Municipal Auditorium, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty, at Kennesaw, Ga., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Other Events Golf

PGA European Tour Qatar Masters

PGA Tour – The Players

NASCAR

Cup Series – Instacart 500, Phoenix, Az.

Tennis

ATP – Qatar ExxibMobil Open, Doha, Qatar

ATP – Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

ATO – Chile Dove Men & Care Open, Santiago, Chile

WTA – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021, Dubai, UAE

WTA – Abierto Zapopan 2021, Guadalajara, Mexico

WTA – BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.

PRESEASON BASEBALL Times EDT Sunday, March 14

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.