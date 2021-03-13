Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, March 14
|NBA
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 9 p.m.
|NHL
Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Top 25 Men’s Basketball
No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Ohio St, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiannapolis, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Alabama vs. LSU, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.
No. 7 Houston vs. Cincinnati, at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas, 3:15 p.m.
|Top 25 Women’s Basketball
No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 17 West Virginia, at Municipal Auditorium, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty, at Kennesaw, Ga., Sunday, 2 p.m.
|Other Events
|Golf
PGA European Tour Qatar Masters
PGA Tour – The Players
|NASCAR
Cup Series – Instacart 500, Phoenix, Az.
|Tennis
ATP – Qatar ExxibMobil Open, Doha, Qatar
ATP – Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France
ATO – Chile Dove Men & Care Open, Santiago, Chile
WTA – Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021, Dubai, UAE
WTA – Abierto Zapopan 2021, Guadalajara, Mexico
WTA – BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells, Calif.
|PRESEASON BASEBALL
|Times EDT
|Sunday, March 14
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.