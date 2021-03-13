Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 47, New Berlin 41
Batavia 64, St. Charles North 62
Bloomington Central Catholic 53, Lincoln 40
Bloomington Central Catholic 78, Quest Academy 46
Bloomington Christian 70, Midland 55
Breese Central 45, Breese Mater Dei 42
Brother Rice 69, St. Laurence 45
Burlington Central 64, Cary-Grove 35
Chicago (Austin) 57, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 53
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 38
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 54
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 30
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 83, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 50
Chicago King 72, Tilden 27
Chicago Marshall 75, Chicago (Lane) 70, 2OT
Chicago Mt. Carmel 86, Marist 81
Chicago Vocational 55, Chicago Washington 26
Clemente 54, Payton 47
Cobden 58, Trico 43
Collins Academy 53, Wells 40
Columbia 46, Waterloo Gibault 45
Concord (Triopia) 48, North-Mac 36
Corliss 84, Hyde Park 82, OT
Curie 69, Phillips 34
DePaul College Prep 45, Fenwick 42
Decatur St. Teresa 79, Clinton 47
Downers North 56, York 48
East Dubuque 62, Scales Mound 44
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62, Riverside-Brookfield 56
Fenger 59, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 46
Foreman 52, Northside Prep 50
Freeburg 57, New Athens 33
Galesburg 70, Rock Island Alleman 40
Glenbard West 55, York 36
Goreville 75, Hardin County 58
Griggsville-Perry 56, Bunker Hill 44
Hinsdale Central 66, Proviso West 61
Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 100, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 30
Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 47
Indian Creek 62, Lena-Winslow 51
Kenwood 79, Brooks Academy 73
Lake Park 58, Geneva 47
Leo 75, Chicago (Christ the King) 61
Libertyville 58, St. Viator 48
Macon Meridian 75, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 69
Marshall 59, Flora 25
Massac County 68, Goreville 39
Metea Valley 53, Oswego 44
Milford 65, Momence 45
Neoga 54, Cumberland 48
Normal Community 52, Champaign Centennial 39
Oak Lawn Community 61, Stagg 46
Ottawa 72, Rochelle 38
Pana 55, Taylorville 49
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Quincy 49
Rolling Meadows 49, Barrington 41
Shelbyville 60, Vandalia 59
Somonauk 87, Serena 81
St. Charles East 80, Wheaton North 75
St. Ignatius 80, Bolingbrook 66
Steeleville 63, Marissa/Coulterville 33
Steinmetz 40, DuSable 32
Sterling 58, Rock Falls 53
Sterling Newman 48, St. Bede 46
Sycamore 57, DeKalb 49
Taft 60, Mather 49
Teutopolis 54, Newton 46
Tuscola 66, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57
Washington 69, Metamora 52
Westinghouse 63, Schurz 31
Willowbrook 84, Leyden 68
Winchester (West Central) 61, North Greene 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 36, North Shore Country Day 28
Batavia 49, St. Charles North 46
Beardstown 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 30
Breese Central 43, Alton Marquette 23
Centralia Christ Our Rock 48, Maryville Christian 16
Chatham Glenwood 35, Rochester 26
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 87, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 12
Chicago Resurrection 56, Christian Liberty Academy 50
Clinton 57, Decatur St. Teresa 24
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 74, Bensenville (Fenton) 30
Fairfield 44, Harrisburg 31
Flora 64, Farina South Central 50
Galesburg 63, Rock Island Alleman 33
Gilman Iroquois West 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 44
Grant 49, Johnsburg 34
Gurnee Warren 50, Waukegan 45
Hall 58, Kewanee 43
Havana 54, Illini Bluffs 52
Hersey 68, Fremd 35
Illini West (Carthage) 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48
Indian Creek 47, Dakota 39
Jacksonville Routt 54, Warsaw West Hancock 18
Jerseyville Jersey 65, Carrollton 32
Lake Park 50, Geneva 44
Lake Zurich 44, Lake Forest 35
Larkin 54, Bensenville (Fenton) 52
Lena-Winslow 64, Freeport (Aquin) 59
Libertyville 52, Stevenson 46
Macon Meridian 49, Decatur Christian 21
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Bloomington Central Catholic 56
Mascoutah 54, Marissa/Coulterville 52
Metea Valley 46, Rosary 43
Morton 49, Washington 44
Mundelein 55, Zion Benton 24
Nazareth 49, Joliet Catholic 23
New Trier 44, Niles West 36
Nokomis 59, East Alton-Wood River 36
Normal Community 45, Danville 27
North-Mac 48, Pawnee 35
Northside Prep 65, DePaul College Prep 62
Oak Lawn Community 71, Stagg 67
Okawville 67, Red Bud 35
Orion 50, Erie/Prophetstown 24
Pana 68, Taylorville 38
Prospect 78, Hope Academy 54
Quincy 48, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Regina 43, Lake Forest Academy 26
Riverside-Brookfield 69, Aurora Central Catholic 26
Sandburg 65, St. Laurence 44
Serena 48, Putnam County 30
South Elgin 39, Glenbard East 38
St. Viator 47, Woodstock Marian 19
Sycamore 53, DeKalb 39
Teutopolis 65, Paris 40
Triad 39, McGivney Catholic High School 27
Tuscola 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45
Watseka (coop) 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25
Waverly 48, Auburn 31
Westchester St. Joseph 48, De La Salle 32
Wheaton North 46, St. Charles East 32
Willowbrook 52, Lyons 46
Willows 63, Josephinum 42
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53, Macon Meridian 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wheaton Academy vs. Westmont, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/