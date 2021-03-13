Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 47, New Berlin 41

Burlington Central 64, Cary-Grove 35

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 38

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 30

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 83, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 50

Chicago King 72, Tilden 27

Chicago Marshall 75, Chicago (Lane) 70, 2OT

Columbia 46, Waterloo Gibault 45

DePaul College Prep 45, Fenwick 42

Decatur St. Teresa 79, Clinton 47

Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 100, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 30

Huntley 49, Algonquin (Jacobs) 47

Kenwood 79, Brooks Academy 73

Libertyville 58, St. Viator 48

Massac County 68, Goreville 39

Milford 65, Momence 45

Shelbyville 60, Vandalia 59

St. Ignatius 80, Bolingbrook 66

Steeleville 63, Marissa/Coulterville 33

Steinmetz 40, DuSable 32

Tuscola 66, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57

Westinghouse 63, Schurz 31

Winchester (West Central) 61, North Greene 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beardstown 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 30

Clinton 57, Decatur St. Teresa 24

Flora 64, Farina South Central 50

Gilman Iroquois West 45, Gardner-South Wilmington 44

Illini West (Carthage) 52, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48

Indian Creek 47, Dakota 39

Lake Park 50, Geneva 44

Macon Meridian 49, Decatur Christian 21

Northside Prep 65, DePaul College Prep 62

Okawville 67, Red Bud 35

South Elgin 39, Glenbard East 38

St. Viator 47, Woodstock Marian 19

Teutopolis 65, Paris 40

Triad 39, McGivney Catholic High School 27

Waverly 48, Auburn 31

Westchester St. Joseph 48, De La Salle 32

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 53, Macon Meridian 41

