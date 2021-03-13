BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60
Alton Marquette 65, Granite City 48
Amundsen 41, Chicago Academy 35
Augusta Southeastern 67, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55
Batavia 64, St. Charles East 46
Benton 64, Goreville 60
Bluford Webber 72, Grayville 51
Bolingbrook 61, Homewood-Flossmoor 58
Bowen 64, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 60
Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo Gibault 31
Brother Rice 49, St. Rita 48
Buffalo Grove 60, Schaumburg 52
Camp Point Central 61, Mendon Unity 37
Carlyle 43, Greenville 40, OT
Casey-Westfield 70, Newton 55
Centralia 47, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35
Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 34
Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 35
Chicago (Clark) 65, Schurz 25
Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Douglass 16
Chicago Little Village 61, Chicago (Tech) 33
Cissna Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 55
Clemente 76, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 57
Clifton Central 58, Momence 51
Cumberland 67, Martinsville 32
DePaul College Prep 55, Whitney Young 43
Decatur MacArthur 76, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53
Deerfield 49, Maine West 39
Downers North 59, Glenbard West 49
Downers South 66, Willowbrook 63
Durand, Wis. 62, River Ridge 56
East Dubuque 55, Warren 35
Edwardsville 36, Belleville West 34
Effingham 78, Mattoon 65
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Dieterich 42
Eldorado 69, Johnston City 38
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 33
Evanston Township 58, Niles Notre Dame 56
Fairfield 56, Carmi White County 40
Farragut 58, Lincoln Park 55
Fenwick 60, Mundelein 51
Freeport 66, Belvidere 58
Fremd 64, Elk Grove 44
Galena 63, West Carroll 21
Geneseo 55, Sterling 52
Gilman Iroquois West 61, Milford 49
Hall 73, Erie/Prophetstown 56
Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 55
Hersey 83, Conant 56
Highland Park 54, Maine East 37
Hillcrest 86, Oak Lawn Richards 63
Hinsdale South 66, Proviso East 56
Hononegah 55, Rockford Auburn 45
IC Catholic 54, Chicago Christian 52
Indian Creek 90, Putnam County 48
Jerseyville Jersey 57, Brussels 50
Johnsburg 62, Richmond-Burton 56
Kaneland 66, Hinckley-Big Rock 35
Kankakee 40, Harvey Thornton 34
Kewanee 50, Sterling Newman 48
Knoxville 59, Brimfield 41
Lake Forest Academy 71, Francis Parker 54
Lake View 49, Chicago Uplift 45
Lake Zurich 51, Waukegan 29
Libertyville 53, Stevenson 43
Lincoln 45, Taylorville 29
Lincoln Way Central 61, Stagg 55
Lincoln-Way East 69, Sandburg 41
Lockport 59, Andrew 48
Macon Meridian 95, Argenta-Oreana 35
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49
Maine South 55, St. Viator 53
Marengo 57, Woodstock North 51
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Clinton 37
Marshall 53, Robinson 41
Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 58, Elverado 45
Mather 55, Prosser 52
Metamora 65, Morton 44
Metro-East Lutheran 95, Mount Olive 50
Midland 73, Galva 63
Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34
Moline 83, Rock Island Alleman 34
Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 33
Mt. Carmel 38, Olney (Richland County) 22
Nashville 52, Chester 22
New Trier 65, Niles West 35
Niles North 68, Vernon Hills 55
Normal Community 60, Jacksonville 39
Normal West 39, Peoria (H.S.) 34
North Clay 56, Brownstown – St. Elmo 43
Orangeville 47, Pecatonica 45
Orion 55, Morrison 31
Orr 66, Chicago (Lane) 58, OT
Palatine 69, Wheeling 57
Paris 52, Lawrenceville 49
Patoka 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 60
Payson Seymour 67, Illini West (Carthage) 52
Payton 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36
Plainfield South 60, Oswego East 52
Pleasant Plains 57, Beardstown 27
Princeton 53, St. Bede 44
Prospect 65, Hoffman Estates 60
Quincy 58, Quincy Notre Dame 56, OT
Quincy 63, East Moline United 52
Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Carlinville 33
Rich Township 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65
Rock Island 72, Galesburg 65
Rockford East 59, Machesney Park Harlem 50
Rockford Guilford 43, Belvidere North 39
Roxana 56, East Alton-Wood River 36
Scales Mound 62, Stockton 50
Senn 68, Foreman 32
Simeon 57, St. Patrick 38
Springfield Lanphier 71, Springfield 44
Springfield Southeast 72, Eisenhower 38
St. Charles North 70, Glenbard North 45
St. Ignatius 58, Westchester St. Joseph 35
St. Laurence 48, Loyola 45
Stanford Olympia 68, Mt. Pulaski 67
Steeleville 34, Trico 32
Steinmetz def. Chicago (Alcott), forfeit
Sycamore 51, Morris 37
Taft 57, Chicago Sullivan 46
Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46
Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48
Washington 59, Canton 29
Watseka (coop) 66, Dwight 56
Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville North 50
Wayne City 41, Woodlawn 38
Westinghouse 66, Chicago Marshall 64
Wheaton North 54, Geneva 34
Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Lake Park 37
York 56, Addison Trail 21
Yorkville Christian 87, Naperville Neuqua Valley 81
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Aurora Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton Marquette 56, Granite City 19
Benton 43, Goreville 33
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, St. Bede 29
Breese Mater Dei 60, Waterloo Gibault 23
Burlington Central 52, Huntley 46
Carrollton 51, Concord (Triopia) 32
Chatham Glenwood 49, Normal University 41
Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Douglass 16
Chicago Resurrection 61, De La Salle 45
Christian Liberty Academy 51, Regina 39
Danville 67, Peoria (H.S.) 62
Decatur MacArthur 63, Springfield 49
Downers North 32, Glenbard West 27
Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 25
Elverado 50, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 33
Freeport 35, Belvidere 27
Geneseo 75, Sterling 64
Greenville 84, Carlyle 24
Hillcrest 71, Oak Lawn Richards 49
Hononegah 58, Machesney Park Harlem 36
Illini Central 63, North-Mac 31
Indian Creek 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Joliet Catholic 51, St. Viator 49
Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 49
Kaneland 47, Sandwich 34
Kelly 41, Chicago (Goode) 14
Lake View 53, Holy Trinity 28
Lincoln Park 43, Amundsen 39
Lincoln Way West 62, Lockport 61
Maine South 50, Evanston Township 34
Maine West 51, Deerfield 48
Marist 74, Carmel 45
Mendon Unity 66, Liberty 34
Metea Valley 64, Naperville Central 59
Moline 73, Rock Island Alleman 51
Morgan Park 68, Phillips 64
Morton 40, Metamora 31
Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, DeKalb 49
Naperville North 68, Waubonsie Valley 27
New Trier 38, Niles West 26
Niles North 62, Vernon Hills 49
Normal Community 44, Peoria Notre Dame 39
Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44
Pana 65, Athens 34
Piasa Southwestern 58, North Greene 25
Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 55
Pope County 76, Dongola 20
Prospect 47, Palatine 34
Quincy 40, East Moline United 26
Rickover Naval 23, Foreman 5
Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30
Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 45
Rolling Meadows 44, Conant 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 70, Springfield Lanphier 16
Schurz 46, Chicago (Clark) 44
Serena 49, Newark 36
Stanford Olympia 69, Midwest Central 26
Sycamore 53, Morris 19
Thornwood 55, Kankakee 52
Wauconda 37, Gurnee Warren 22
Willowbrook 59, Downers South 33
Willows 48, Woodlands Academy 17
Woodlawn 44, Harrisburg 40
