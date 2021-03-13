BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 70, Warrensburg-Latham 60

Alton Marquette 65, Granite City 48

Amundsen 41, Chicago Academy 35

Augusta Southeastern 67, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55

Batavia 64, St. Charles East 46

Benton 64, Goreville 60

Bluford Webber 72, Grayville 51

Bolingbrook 61, Homewood-Flossmoor 58

Bowen 64, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 60

Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo Gibault 31

Brother Rice 49, St. Rita 48

Buffalo Grove 60, Schaumburg 52

Camp Point Central 61, Mendon Unity 37

Carlyle 43, Greenville 40, OT

Casey-Westfield 70, Newton 55

Centralia 47, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35

Champaign Centennial 43, Champaign Central 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Chicago ( SSICP) 35

Chicago (Clark) 65, Schurz 25

Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Douglass 16

Chicago Little Village 61, Chicago (Tech) 33

Cissna Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 55

Clemente 76, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 57

Clifton Central 58, Momence 51

Cumberland 67, Martinsville 32

DePaul College Prep 55, Whitney Young 43

Decatur MacArthur 76, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 53

Deerfield 49, Maine West 39

Downers North 59, Glenbard West 49

Downers South 66, Willowbrook 63

Durand, Wis. 62, River Ridge 56

East Dubuque 55, Warren 35

Edwardsville 36, Belleville West 34

Effingham 78, Mattoon 65

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Dieterich 42

Eldorado 69, Johnston City 38

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 38, Lisle (Benet Academy) 33

Evanston Township 58, Niles Notre Dame 56

Fairfield 56, Carmi White County 40

Farragut 58, Lincoln Park 55

Fenwick 60, Mundelein 51

Freeport 66, Belvidere 58

Fremd 64, Elk Grove 44

Galena 63, West Carroll 21

Geneseo 55, Sterling 52

Gilman Iroquois West 61, Milford 49

Hall 73, Erie/Prophetstown 56

Hamilton County 61, Edwards County 55

Hersey 83, Conant 56

Highland Park 54, Maine East 37

Hillcrest 86, Oak Lawn Richards 63

Hinsdale South 66, Proviso East 56

Hononegah 55, Rockford Auburn 45

IC Catholic 54, Chicago Christian 52

Indian Creek 90, Putnam County 48

Jerseyville Jersey 57, Brussels 50

Johnsburg 62, Richmond-Burton 56

Kaneland 66, Hinckley-Big Rock 35

Kankakee 40, Harvey Thornton 34

Kewanee 50, Sterling Newman 48

Knoxville 59, Brimfield 41

Lake Forest Academy 71, Francis Parker 54

Lake View 49, Chicago Uplift 45

Lake Zurich 51, Waukegan 29

Libertyville 53, Stevenson 43

Lincoln 45, Taylorville 29

Lincoln Way Central 61, Stagg 55

Lincoln-Way East 69, Sandburg 41

Lockport 59, Andrew 48

Macon Meridian 95, Argenta-Oreana 35

Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 49

Maine South 55, St. Viator 53

Marengo 57, Woodstock North 51

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Clinton 37

Marshall 53, Robinson 41

Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 58, Elverado 45

Mather 55, Prosser 52

Metamora 65, Morton 44

Metro-East Lutheran 95, Mount Olive 50

Midland 73, Galva 63

Milledgeville 69, Ashton-Franklin Center 34

Moline 83, Rock Island Alleman 34

Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 33

Mt. Carmel 38, Olney (Richland County) 22

Nashville 52, Chester 22

New Trier 65, Niles West 35

Niles North 68, Vernon Hills 55

Normal Community 60, Jacksonville 39

Normal West 39, Peoria (H.S.) 34

North Clay 56, Brownstown – St. Elmo 43

Orangeville 47, Pecatonica 45

Orion 55, Morrison 31

Orr 66, Chicago (Lane) 58, OT

Palatine 69, Wheeling 57

Paris 52, Lawrenceville 49

Patoka 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 60

Payson Seymour 67, Illini West (Carthage) 52

Payton 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36

Plainfield South 60, Oswego East 52

Pleasant Plains 57, Beardstown 27

Princeton 53, St. Bede 44

Prospect 65, Hoffman Estates 60

Quincy 58, Quincy Notre Dame 56, OT

Quincy 63, East Moline United 52

Raymond Lincolnwood 52, Carlinville 33

Rich Township 68, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 65

Rock Island 72, Galesburg 65

Rockford East 59, Machesney Park Harlem 50

Rockford Guilford 43, Belvidere North 39

Roxana 56, East Alton-Wood River 36

Scales Mound 62, Stockton 50

Senn 68, Foreman 32

Simeon 57, St. Patrick 38

Springfield Lanphier 71, Springfield 44

Springfield Southeast 72, Eisenhower 38

St. Charles North 70, Glenbard North 45

St. Ignatius 58, Westchester St. Joseph 35

St. Laurence 48, Loyola 45

Stanford Olympia 68, Mt. Pulaski 67

Steeleville 34, Trico 32

Steinmetz def. Chicago (Alcott), forfeit

Sycamore 51, Morris 37

Taft 57, Chicago Sullivan 46

Teutopolis 67, Mt. Zion 46

Tuscola 78, Ramsey 48

Washington 59, Canton 29

Watseka (coop) 66, Dwight 56

Waubonsie Valley 56, Naperville North 50

Wayne City 41, Woodlawn 38

Westinghouse 66, Chicago Marshall 64

Wheaton North 54, Geneva 34

Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Lake Park 37

York 56, Addison Trail 21

Yorkville Christian 87, Naperville Neuqua Valley 81

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Aurora Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 56, Granite City 19

Benton 43, Goreville 33

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, St. Bede 29

Breese Mater Dei 60, Waterloo Gibault 23

Burlington Central 52, Huntley 46

Carrollton 51, Concord (Triopia) 32

Chatham Glenwood 49, Normal University 41

Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Douglass 16

Chicago Resurrection 61, De La Salle 45

Christian Liberty Academy 51, Regina 39

Danville 67, Peoria (H.S.) 62

Decatur MacArthur 63, Springfield 49

Downers North 32, Glenbard West 27

Edwardsville 45, Belleville West 25

Elverado 50, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 33

Freeport 35, Belvidere 27

Geneseo 75, Sterling 64

Greenville 84, Carlyle 24

Hillcrest 71, Oak Lawn Richards 49

Hononegah 58, Machesney Park Harlem 36

Illini Central 63, North-Mac 31

Indian Creek 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 44

Joliet Catholic 51, St. Viator 49

Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 49

Kaneland 47, Sandwich 34

Kelly 41, Chicago (Goode) 14

Lake View 53, Holy Trinity 28

Lincoln Park 43, Amundsen 39

Lincoln Way West 62, Lockport 61

Maine South 50, Evanston Township 34

Maine West 51, Deerfield 48

Marist 74, Carmel 45

Mendon Unity 66, Liberty 34

Metea Valley 64, Naperville Central 59

Moline 73, Rock Island Alleman 51

Morgan Park 68, Phillips 64

Morton 40, Metamora 31

Naperville Neuqua Valley 61, DeKalb 49

Naperville North 68, Waubonsie Valley 27

New Trier 38, Niles West 26

Niles North 62, Vernon Hills 49

Normal Community 44, Peoria Notre Dame 39

Ottawa 53, Rochelle 44

Pana 65, Athens 34

Piasa Southwestern 58, North Greene 25

Plainfield North 60, Joliet Central 55

Pope County 76, Dongola 20

Prospect 47, Palatine 34

Quincy 40, East Moline United 26

Rickover Naval 23, Foreman 5

Rock Island 63, Galesburg 30

Rockford Auburn 55, Rockford Guilford 45

Rolling Meadows 44, Conant 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 70, Springfield Lanphier 16

Schurz 46, Chicago (Clark) 44

Serena 49, Newark 36

Stanford Olympia 69, Midwest Central 26

Sycamore 53, Morris 19

Thornwood 55, Kankakee 52

Wauconda 37, Gurnee Warren 22

Willowbrook 59, Downers South 33

Willows 48, Woodlands Academy 17

Woodlawn 44, Harrisburg 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/