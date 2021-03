MUSKINGUM – The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting 11 Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The next Muskingum County COVID update will be on Tuesday, April 13th, at 12:00 PM.

The event will be on Facebook live only. It can be accessed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ZMCHD . People are invited to e-mail COVID questions to covid19@muskingumcountyoh.gov.