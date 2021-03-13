BC-BKW–Scores

TOURNAMENT
Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinal

VCU 56, Dayton 50

Massachuesetts 90, St. Louis 81

Big 12 Conference
Semifinal

Baylor 66, Texas 55

West Virginia 59, Oklahoma St. 50

Big Ten Conference
Championship

Maryland 104, Iowa 84

Big West Conference
Championship

UC Davis 61, UC Irvine 42

Colonial Athletic Association
Championship

Drexel 63, Delaware 52

Conference USA
Championship

Middle Tennessee 68, Rice 65

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

NC A&T 59, Howard 57

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Championship

Marist 69, Saint Peter’s 30

Mid-American Conference
Championship

Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 72

Missouri Valley Conference
Semifinal

Missouri St. vs. Bradley, canceled

Bradley 70, Loyola Chicago 56

Southland Conference
Semifinal

Stephen F. Austin 55, Cent. Arkansas 47

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 77

Southwest Athletic Conference
Championship

Jackson St. 67, Alabama St. 66

Western Athletic Conference
Championship

Cal Baptist 78, Grand Canyon 60

