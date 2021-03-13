BC-BKW–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Semifinal
VCU 56, Dayton 50
Massachuesetts 90, St. Louis 81
|Big 12 Conference
|Semifinal
Baylor 66, Texas 55
West Virginia 59, Oklahoma St. 50
|Big Ten Conference
|Championship
Maryland 104, Iowa 84
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Championship
Drexel 63, Delaware 52
|Conference USA
|Championship
Middle Tennessee 68, Rice 65
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
NC A&T 59, Howard 57
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Championship
Marist 69, Saint Peter’s 30
|Mid-American Conference
|Championship
Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 72
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Semifinal
Missouri St. vs. Bradley, canceled
|Southland Conference
|Semifinal
Stephen F. Austin 55, Cent. Arkansas 47
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 77
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Championship
Jackson St. 67, Alabama St. 66
|Western Athletic Conference
|Championship
Cal Baptist 78, Grand Canyon 60
