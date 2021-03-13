BC-BKW–Scores

Sports
Associated Press9
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinal

VCU 56, Dayton 50

Big 12 Conference
Semifinal

Baylor 66, Texas 55

Big Ten Conference
Championship

Maryland 104, Iowa 84

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Championship

Marist 69, Saint Peter’s 30

Mid-American Conference
Championship

Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 72

Missouri Valley Conference
Semifinal

Missouri St. vs. Bradley, canceled

Southland Conference
Semifinal

Stephen F. Austin 55, Cent. Arkansas 47

Southwest Athletic Conference
Championship

Jackson St. 67, Alabama St. 66

Avatar
Associated Press

