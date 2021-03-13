BC-BKW–Scores

|TOURNAMENT
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Semifinal
VCU 56, Dayton 50
|Big 12 Conference
|Semifinal
Baylor 66, Texas 55
|Big Ten Conference
|Championship
Maryland 104, Iowa 84
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Championship
Marist 69, Saint Peter’s 30
|Mid-American Conference
|Championship
Central Michigan 77, Bowling Green 72
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Semifinal
Missouri St. vs. Bradley, canceled
|Southland Conference
|Semifinal
Stephen F. Austin 55, Cent. Arkansas 47
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Championship
Jackson St. 67, Alabama St. 66
