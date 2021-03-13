BC-BKC–Scores

TOURNAMENT

Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50

Cincinnati 60, Wichita St. 59

Houston 76, Memphis 74

Texas 91, Oklahoma St. 86

Ohio St. 68, Michigan 67

Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Norfolk St. 71, Morgan St. 63

Iona 60, Fairfield 51

San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 57

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

LSU 78, Arkansas 71

Texas Southern 80, Prairie View 61