BC-BKC–Scores

Sports
Associated Press

TOURNAMENT

America East
Championship

Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50

American Athletic Conference
Semifinal

Cincinnati 60, Wichita St. 59

Houston 76, Memphis 74

Big 12 Conference
Championship

Texas 91, Oklahoma St. 86

Big Ten Conference
Semifinal

Ohio St. 68, Michigan 67

Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship

Norfolk St. 71, Morgan St. 63

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Championship

Iona 60, Fairfield 51

Mountain West Conference
Championship

San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 57

Southeastern Conference
Semifinal

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

LSU 78, Arkansas 71

Southwest Athletic Conference
Championship

Texas Southern 80, Prairie View 61

Associated Press

