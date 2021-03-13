BC-BKC–Scores

TOURNAMENT
|America East
|Championship
Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50
|American Athletic Conference
|Semifinal
Cincinnati 60, Wichita St. 59
Houston 76, Memphis 74
|Big 12 Conference
|Championship
Texas 91, Oklahoma St. 86
|Big Ten Conference
|Semifinal
Ohio St. 68, Michigan 67
Illinois 82, Iowa 71
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Championship
Norfolk St. 71, Morgan St. 63
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Championship
Iona 60, Fairfield 51
|Mountain West Conference
|Championship
San Diego St. 68, Utah St. 57
|Southeastern Conference
|Semifinal
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
LSU 78, Arkansas 71
|Southwest Athletic Conference
|Championship
Texas Southern 80, Prairie View 61
