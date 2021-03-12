Zanesville Fire Department Talks Smoke Detectors

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-This Sunday marks the beginning of daylight saving time in the United States.

The Zanesville Fire Department believes this is the best time for homeowners to check their smoke detectors. There are various things to check to make sure that you and your loved ones are properly protected.

“Check and replace the batteries in your smoke detector. You should test your smoke detector once a month, replace the batteries every six months when we turn our clocks back. Smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years. We ask that you have a smoke detector on every level of your home, and if you do not have smoke detectors we do have them here at the fire department, one free smoke detector per resident, and that’s available through the ABC Wilson fund.”, firefighter and paramedic Matt Salmons told WHIZ.

Carbon monoxide detectors follow the same guidelines as smoke detectors. Most detectors will emit a chirp when their batteries are low.

“Mainly safety. Each level of your home, you’re able to know if there is a fire. A lot of them nowadays are interconnected so if it goes off in the basement it’s also gonna trip the one upstairs. So, in the middle of tonight, if you have something in one level of the home you’re gonna be aware on all levels.”, Salmons continued.

The next recommended date for changing batteries will come on the first Sunday of November.