Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom in Åre

ÅRE, SWEDEN (AP) — Petra Vlhova led rival skier Mikaela Shiffrin by nearly half a second in the first run of a slalom race Friday, putting the Slovakian in position to reclaim the overall World Cup lead.

Entering the last weekend of racing before the season finals, Vlhova trailed Lara Gut-Behrami — who does not race slaloms — by 36 points in the overall standings.

Vlhova stood 0.41 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, with recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger 0.57 back in third.

Vlhova could also strengthen her lead in the slalom standings, where she leads Shiffrin by 45 points.

Shiffrin was 0.19 faster than Vlhova at the first checkpoint on the Olympia course but then lost time the rest of the way down.

Swiss teammates Wendy Holdener and Michelle Gisin stood fourth and fifth, respectively.

