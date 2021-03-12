Hamlet carries N. Texas over ODU 61-55 in CUSA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Javion Hamlet had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as North Texas beat Old Dominion 61-55 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Mean Green play Louisiana Tech in the semifinals Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 14 points for North Texas (15-9). Zachary Simmons added 13 points and seven rebounds. James Reese had six rebounds.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (15-8).

