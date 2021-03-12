Grambling St., Prairie View meet in SWAC semis

No. 4 seed Grambling State (12-11, 10-6) vs. No. 1 seed Prairie View (15-4, 14-0)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Semifinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View is set to take on Grambling State with the winner securing a spot in the SWAC championship game. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 18, when the Panthers shot 47.8 percent from the field while limiting Grambling State to just 36.7 percent en route to the nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss and Terreon Randolph have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cam Mack has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 11 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Grambling State is 0-9 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Prairie View is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points and has allowed 63 points per game over its last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 12-0 when they score at least 68 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 5-11 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has allowed only 63.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Panthers 29th among Division I teams. The Grambling State offense has averaged 67.6 points through 23 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

