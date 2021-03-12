Governor DeWine to Allow County Fairs to Reopen This Year

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Health issued a revised order that allows for the reopening of all fair activities if certain health conditions are met.

The updated order includes compliance with the statewide mask order and social distancing. Additionally, there will be a 25 percent maximum for indoor grandstand capacity and a 30 percent maximum for outdoor grandstand capacity.

Additionally, the Ohio Department of Health will issue updated order and guidance regarding festivals, parades, proms, and spring sports. For spring sports, students will not be required to quarantine because they have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom unless symptoms develop.

These orders and guidance will be forthcoming from the Ohio Department of Health.